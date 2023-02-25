Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.63-$10.68 EPS.

DG stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $214.25. 3,213,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,305. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.13.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

