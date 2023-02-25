Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,645 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.37% of Dollar Tree worth $417,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $144.00. 2,421,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,567. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

