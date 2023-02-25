Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.50.

DLTR stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.16. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

