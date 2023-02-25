Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

