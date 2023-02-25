Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at BTIG Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $297.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.94 and its 200-day moving average is $354.06. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $297.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.