Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.41% of Dover worth $393,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dover by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 690,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,127. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

