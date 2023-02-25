DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells $2,277,392.25 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DKNG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,531,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,502,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $25.01.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
