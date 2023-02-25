DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKNG. Cowen decreased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Mkm lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

DraftKings Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,872. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

