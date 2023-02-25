Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DREUF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DREUF opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

