Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on D.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.25 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.31.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of D.UN opened at C$16.43 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.43. The stock has a market cap of C$753.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,259,498 shares in the company, valued at C$1,927,031.94. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.