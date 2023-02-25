DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.74.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

