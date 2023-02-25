DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Citigroup cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

