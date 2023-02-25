Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $925.75

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 925.75 ($11.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,238 ($14.91). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,224 ($14.74), with a volume of 288,473 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.25) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.61) to GBX 1,240 ($14.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.85) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,290 ($15.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1,466.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,091.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 928.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,761.90%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

