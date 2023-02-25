dYdX (DYDX) Price Tops $2.66 on Major Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00011477 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $416.00 million and $172.87 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dYdX has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

