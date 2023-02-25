Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of DT stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.40, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $82,232,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

