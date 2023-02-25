E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of SSP traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 606,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,765. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

