EAC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $4,909.15 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00396135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00960118 USD and is down -22.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,253.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

