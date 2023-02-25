Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Director Donald G. Tyler Purchases 1,894 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Tyler acquired 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $15,663.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,690.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

