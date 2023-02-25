Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $55,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,196,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $428.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.03 and a 200 day moving average of $416.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

