Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,726 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Target worth $66,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.30.

Shares of TGT opened at $166.96 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

