Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $64,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NOC opened at $470.91 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $393.34 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.26 and a 200-day moving average of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.