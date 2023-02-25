Eaton Vance Management Has $56.92 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,219 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.18% of Kroger worth $56,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

