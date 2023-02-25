Eaton Vance Management Has $59.21 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $59,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in McKesson by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $359.14 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $267.82 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.76. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

