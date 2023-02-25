Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,498,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.65% of Healthpeak Properties worth $80,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 131,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 951,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

PEAK stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

