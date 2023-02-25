Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $82,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

