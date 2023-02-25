Eaton Vance Management Sells 259,239 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,239 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $64,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.77.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

