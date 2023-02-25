Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,571 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.66% of DocuSign worth $71,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.2% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 897.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

