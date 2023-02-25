eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $57.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.