eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.92.

eBay Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.31%.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

