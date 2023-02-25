EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 299,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,625. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.77.
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
