EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 299,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,625. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 31.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in EchoStar by 29.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EchoStar by 44.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 495,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 152,571 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 500.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

