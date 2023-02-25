Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on April 17th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Ecolab Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $158.58 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Ecolab
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
