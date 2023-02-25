Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on April 17th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $158.58 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

