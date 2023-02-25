Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
