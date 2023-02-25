Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Edison International Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,335,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,084,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

