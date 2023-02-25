Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $54.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

