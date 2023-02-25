Efinity Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.35 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $57.35 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425467 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,480.85 or 0.28183737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,420,286 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

