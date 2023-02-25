eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in eGain by 47.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 543,228 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in eGain by 47.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 325,052 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in eGain by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 180,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 158.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

