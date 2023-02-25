eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.35.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
