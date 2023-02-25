EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.09

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.09 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34), with a volume of 987,015 shares traded.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £129.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.02.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

EKF Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.35%. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Featured Articles

