Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
EGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
