Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $894,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,659 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $3,512,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

