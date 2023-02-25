Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,015 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $253,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.64. 2,594,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $305.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $243.73 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

