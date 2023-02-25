Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELME. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49.

Elme Communities Increases Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.29%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

