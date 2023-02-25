Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELME. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
Shares of ELME stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49.
Elme Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.29%.
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.
