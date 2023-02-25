EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.50 EPS.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 576,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

