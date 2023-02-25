Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.00.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$54.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The firm has a market cap of C$14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

