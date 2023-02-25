Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.