Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
NYSE:EDR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.22. 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $31.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,231 shares of company stock worth $10,715,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
