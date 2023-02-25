Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.22. 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $9,630,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,231 shares of company stock worth $10,715,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

