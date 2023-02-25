Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.69

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.69 and traded as high as C$28.46. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.25, with a volume of 744,933 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,457.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.557 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 289.47%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

