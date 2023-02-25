Energi (NRG) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $120,142.27 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00078596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00056214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,888,099 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.