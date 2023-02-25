Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($20.74) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Trading Down 0.8 %

EPA ENGI opened at €14.02 ($14.91) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.14. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($12.94) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($16.13).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.