ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

