Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Enovis from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enovis Stock Down 3.1 %

ENOV traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 516,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,691 shares of company stock worth $913,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $7,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enovis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,000,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

