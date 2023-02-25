Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE:ENOV traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 516,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Enovis

Several analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $60,780.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $68,693.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,625 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,958.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,691 shares of company stock worth $913,451 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the first quarter worth $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $532,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $3,016,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

